5 years ago — 2016
Nearly all west-central Wisconsin school districts top the state’s overall graduation rate of 88.4% in 2014-15, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
10 years ago — 2011
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, visits the Chippewa Valley Innovation Center and Huebsch Services in Eau Claire to highlight the importance of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which could face funding cuts in the next federal budget.
20 years ago — 2001
The second flood crest in a week on the St. Croix River inundates streets, lawns, parks and parking lots in Hudson.
35 years ago — 1986
Dave McClain, Wisconsin Badgers football coach, dies of cardiac arrest at age 48 after a workout at Camp Randall Stadium.