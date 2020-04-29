5 years ago — 2015
Brad Saron, 40, announces he’ll leave his job as Chippewa Falls school district superintendent to lead the Sun Prairie school district.
10 years ago — 2010
Country Hearth Inn & Suites, 2851 Hendrickson Drive, the former Midway Motor Lodge, closes after its power is shut off because of a nearly $13,000 unpaid utility bill.
20 years ago — 2000
Target Corp. wants to build a half-size replica of the Washington Monument in a Minneapolis park.
35 years ago — 1985
Bike license fees in the city of Eau Claire increase from 50 cents to $1.