5 years ago — 2015

Brad Saron, 40, announces he’ll leave his job as Chippewa Falls school district superintendent to lead the Sun Prairie school district.

10 years ago — 2010

Country Hearth Inn & Suites, 2851 Hendrickson Drive, the former Midway Motor Lodge, closes after its power is shut off because of a nearly $13,000 unpaid utility bill.

20 years ago — 2000

Target Corp. wants to build a half-size replica of the Washington Monument in a Minneapolis park.

35 years ago — 1985

Bike license fees in the city of Eau Claire increase from 50 cents to $1.