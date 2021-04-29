5 years ago — 2016
Nick Kotecki, whos works at the Toppers Pizza at the Eastridge Center in Eau Claire, qualifies for the company’s national “Skin Sprints” tossing competition in Florida where competitors see how fast they can make six large pizzas.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries reports its first-quarter sales rose 2.3% to $108.9 million.
20 years ago — 2001
The Eau Claire school district will break ground for the new Flynn School at the intersection of Lee and Fenwick streets.
35 years ago — 1986
An inferno rages at an atomic power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, in what could become the world’s worst nuclear disaster.