5 years ago — 2015

Patrick Guilfoile, who earned his master’s degree at UW-Eau Claire, is named provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UW-Stout.

10 years ago — 2010

More than 1,700 runners have registered for the second annual Eau Claire Marathon.

20 years ago — 2000

The Altoona school district considers changes to its athletic code after two students are able to participate in sports despite underage drinking incidents.

35 years ago — 1985

Former Bloomer Police Chief Jon Parkhurst files a $1 million claim for damages against the Bloomer City Council.