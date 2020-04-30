5 years ago — 2015
Patrick Guilfoile, who earned his master’s degree at UW-Eau Claire, is named provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UW-Stout.
10 years ago — 2010
More than 1,700 runners have registered for the second annual Eau Claire Marathon.
20 years ago — 2000
The Altoona school district considers changes to its athletic code after two students are able to participate in sports despite underage drinking incidents.
35 years ago — 1985
Former Bloomer Police Chief Jon Parkhurst files a $1 million claim for damages against the Bloomer City Council.