5 years ago — 2015
A strain of a bird flu has killed more than 400,000 turkeys in Barron and Chippewa counties.
10 years ago — 2010
Concerns rise along the American coastline from Louisiana to Florida as a massive oil slick spewing from a ruptured well keeps growing.
20 years ago — 2000
The state investigates whether Hutchinson Technology Inc. violated Wisconsin’s plant-closing and mass layoff law.
35 years ago — 1985
A UW System committee says alcohol causes problems for faculty and staff as well as students, and recommends employee assistance and education programs.