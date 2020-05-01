5 years ago — 2015

A strain of a bird flu has killed more than 400,000 turkeys in Barron and Chippewa counties.

10 years ago — 2010

Concerns rise along the American coastline from Louisiana to Florida as a massive oil slick spewing from a ruptured well keeps growing.

20 years ago — 2000

The state investigates whether Hutchinson Technology Inc. violated Wisconsin’s plant-closing and mass layoff law.

35 years ago — 1985

A UW System committee says alcohol causes problems for faculty and staff as well as students, and recommends employee assistance and education programs.