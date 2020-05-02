5 years ago — 2015
Laverne “Verne” Gagne, a University of Minnesota champion turned professional wrestling star and promoter, dies at the age of 89.
10 years ago — 2010
An area truck driver suffers only minor injuries after the semi-trailer truck he is driving is hit broadside by a freight train near Alma Center, dragging him and his rig about 175 yards down the tracks.
20 years ago — 2000
Three people die when a single-engine plane crashes after takeoff at Cornell Municipal Airport.
35 years ago — 1985
Gov. Anthony Earl appoints Frederick Henderson as the new Rusk County judge.