5 years ago — 2015
Scotty Hayden and his older brother, Cory, win the full marathon and half-marathon, respectively, at the Eau Claire Marathon.
10 years ago — 2010
The state needs a computerized registry among pharmacies to help prevent the growing problem of people buying prescription drugs from multiple pharmacies with forged prescriptions, speakers at a forum in Chippewa Falls say.
20 years ago — 2000
The pilot of a plane that crashed in Cornell, killing three, had a clean flying record, the Federal Aviation Administration says.
35 years ago — 1985
B’s Place, a teen center offering adult supervision, opens next to Negrini’s London House on London Road.