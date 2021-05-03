5 years ago — 2016
Former Eau Claire Memorial skater Dylan Ross and Menomonie’s Blais Richartz are chosen in the United States Hockey League draft.
10 years ago — 2011
Country music star Keith Urban gives Eau Claire salon owner Denise Mackey-Natz a consoling phone call and concert tickets after a fiberglass hand featuring photos of Urban was stolen from outside the business — Urban Style.
20 years ago — 2001
Chippewa Falls is one of four finalists to host ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games.
35 years ago — 1986
Moscow Communist Party chief Boris Yeltsin offers the first detailed Soviet account of the Chernobyl nuclear accident.