5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire’s Pawn America store is among a trio the Burnsville, Minn.-based secondhand retailer is shuttering in June as its bankruptcy case proceeds.
10 years ago — 2012
The Eau Claire area, with 11 museums and libraries, parks and three Dollar General stores within a 30-mile radius, is No. 7 on Kiplinger magazine’s “10 Best Cities for Cheapskates.”
20 years ago — 2002
Pipe bombs accompanied by antigovernment propaganda explode in five mailboxes in rural Illinois.
35 years ago — 1987
Brenda Blanchard is the new executive vice president of the Greater Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
