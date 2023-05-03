5 years ago — 2018
Incumbent Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, and Democrat Wren Keturi of Chippewa Falls announce their candidacies in the 67th Assembly District race.
10 years ago — 2013
Dr. Bob Hume of Altoona earns accolades for an Apostle Islands photograph.
15 years ago — 2008
Eau Claire’s Cayla Kluver, 15, writes a medieval fantasy novel, “Legacy,” which is picked up for national distribution.
25 years ago — 1998
A deer crashes through a store’s window at London Square Mall.
