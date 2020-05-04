5 years ago — 2015
Former state Sen. Robert Jauch, student body President-elect Jake Wrasse and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt unveil a marker in memory of the 1970 Kent State University shootings and subsequent student protests on the Eau Claire campus.
10 years ago — 2010
Community Health Partnership plans to lay off about 90 employees as it phases out the delivery of home care services directly by its staff.
20 years ago — 2000
Bill P. Marquardt is charged with murdering his mother, Mary Jane Marquardt, March 13 at her rural Chippewa County home.
35 years ago — 1985
The top of a silo blows off at the Menards complex in the town of Union, causing $60,000 in damage.