5 years ago — 2016
After more than two years of renovations, The Lismore, a 112-room hotel at South Barstow and Gibson streets, opens.
10 years ago — 2011
The price of gas reaches $4.10 a gallon in Eau Claire, matching the all-time high in the city.
20 years ago — 2001
Despite the opening of a new residence hall the previous year, UW-Eau Claire might again house students in motel rooms.
35 years ago — 1986
The United States Supreme Court rules that opponents of the death penalty can be kept off juries in capital cases.