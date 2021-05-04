5 years ago — 2016

After more than two years of renovations, The Lismore, a 112-room hotel at South Barstow and Gibson streets, opens.

10 years ago — 2011

The price of gas reaches $4.10 a gallon in Eau Claire, matching the all-time high in the city.

20 years ago — 2001

Despite the opening of a new residence hall the previous year, UW-Eau Claire might again house students in motel rooms.

35 years ago — 1986

The United States Supreme Court rules that opponents of the death penalty can be kept off juries in capital cases.