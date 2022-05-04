5 years ago — 2017
Retired Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver speaks in Eau Claire at the Boy Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council Leadership Dinner.
10 years ago — 2012
Naomi Harris, 92, retires after volunteering at North High School for 30 years.
20 years ago — 2002
Gov. Scott McCallum comes up empty during the 37th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Wissota.
35 years ago — 1987
Democratic presidential front-runner Gary Hart is dogged by claims that he vacationed at a location in the Bahamas with a woman who isn’t his wife.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.