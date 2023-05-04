5 years ago — 2018
The upcoming Eau Claire Marathon is expected to draw 20,000 to 25,000 spectators in addition to a record 4,700 participants.
10 years ago — 2013
The Eau Claire school district plans to buy more than 2,200 iPads for the next school year, most of which will go to third- and fourth-graders.
15 years ago — 2008
Businesses are courting taxpayers for federal economic stimulus rebate checks that will begin going out soon.
25 years ago — 1998
Truancy rates in Eau Claire are significantly higher than in the previous school year.
40 years ago — 1983
A helicopter from Minneapolis’ WCCO-TV is used to search for a stolen Dunn County tractor.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.