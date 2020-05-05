5 years ago — 2015

Clear Vision Eau Claire, an effort to engage citizens in devising and working on local issues, is named one of four national finalists for an award established to recognize such efforts.

10 years ago — 2010

U.S. Rep. Dave Obey, D-Wausau, who has represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District for the past 41 years, announces he will not seek reelection.

20 years ago — 2000

Four people, including a Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy, are shot during a domestic dispute at a home near Cadott.

35 years ago — 1985

The new owner of the former Walter Brewing Co. wants to build a beer garden across the street from the brewery.