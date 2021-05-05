5 years ago — 2016
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews is the guest speaker at the Boy Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council leadership dinner in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tours Plank Enterprises and holds a small-business roundtable in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
The city of Eau Claire may help Eau Claire County pay for a feasibility study for a convention center.
35 years ago — 1986
Authorities initially underestimated the danger from an April 26 explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant and didn’t evacuate nearby residents for 36 hours, Soviet officials say.