5 years ago — 2017
Roger Lom, 71, graduates from UW-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in career and technical education and training.
10 years ago — 2012
Former Eau Claire fire chiefs Bruce Fuerbringer and Ed Kassing and retired battalion chief Kim Nessel discuss their new venture, 5 Bugle Training & Consulting.
20 years ago — 2002
An electrical malfunction is blamed for a fire that destroys four Whitehall school buses.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire Plan Commission gives the Pope & Talbot paper mill a conditional use permit to build a $10 million steam plant that will burn sludge and other waste.
