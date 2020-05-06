5 years ago — 2015
UW-Eau Claire student and Birchwood native Aaron Telitz is climbing his way up the open-wheel racing ranks while competing in the USF2000 series.
10 years ago — 2010
A bill signed by Gov. Jim Doyle will allow the state school superintendent to ban race-based mascots, nicknames and logos, based on complaints by school district residents.
20 years ago — 2000
Two former Eau Claire surgeons have been the targets of more malpractice claims than any other Wisconsin doctors since the state started keeping records 24 years earlier.
35 years ago — 1985
Uniroyal, which operates a tire plant in Eau Claire, agrees to a merger deal with Clayton & Dubilier, a private equity firm.