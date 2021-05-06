5 years ago — 2016
Visits the previous month from three presidential candidates — Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump — cost the city of Eau Claire more than $50,000.
10 years ago — 2011
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse negotiates with Commonweal Development to find space for what would become the Sojourner House homeless shelter.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Scott McCallum signs a bill restoring the state’s power to regulate wetlands, almost four months after it lost that authority through a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
35 years ago — 1986
Eau Claire racer Herm Johnson is hospitalized in intensive care after his car slammed into a wall during a practice session.