5 years ago — 2016

Visits the previous month from three presidential candidates — Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump — cost the city of Eau Claire more than $50,000.

10 years ago — 2011

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse negotiates with Commonweal Development to find space for what would become the Sojourner House homeless shelter.

20 years ago — 2001

Gov. Scott McCallum signs a bill restoring the state’s power to regulate wetlands, almost four months after it lost that authority through a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

35 years ago — 1986

Eau Claire racer Herm Johnson is hospitalized in intensive care after his car slammed into a wall during a practice session.