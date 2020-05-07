5 years ago — 2015

Authorities continue searching for three inmates who escaped from the St. Croix Correctional Center in New Richmond.

10 years ago — 2010

Alexandria Skaw, 15, an eighth-grader at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Bloomer, wins a national handwriting contest; she will receive a trophy and $1,000 for her school.

20 years ago — 2000

Four Neillsville High School students die in a traffic crash after attending the school’s prom.

35 years ago — 1985

Earl Steven Karr, who is suspected of planting pipe bombs in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa, will be charged for two bombings in Eau Claire County.