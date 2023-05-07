5 years ago — 2018
Ray Szmanda, a longtime Menards pitchman known for his exclamations of “Save big money!”, dies in Antigo at the age of 91.
10 years ago — 2013
The Dow Jones industrial average hits a milestone, closing above 15,000 for the first time after recovering the last of its losses from a 2008 financial crisis.
15 years ago — 2008
Eighty-five students have enrolled at the new Globe University campus in Eau Claire, which will open July 1.
25 years ago — 1998
Customers discover their tickets for a La Crosse rock concert are counterfeit.
