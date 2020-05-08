5 years ago — 2015

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis determines that Wisconsin residents spent an average of $34,721 on household goods, utilities and general personal consumption in 2012, less than the national average and well short of the District of Columbia’s pace-setting $59,423.

10 years ago — 2010

Hundreds turn out for the 63rd annual Doll & Pet Parade on Water Street, the theme for which is “A Night at the Movies.”

20 years ago — 2000

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., endorses the Republican presidential bid of his former rival, Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

35 years ago — 1985

Two members of the Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department are charged with arson in a blaze at an abandoned sawmill.