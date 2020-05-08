5 years ago — 2015
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis determines that Wisconsin residents spent an average of $34,721 on household goods, utilities and general personal consumption in 2012, less than the national average and well short of the District of Columbia’s pace-setting $59,423.
10 years ago — 2010
Hundreds turn out for the 63rd annual Doll & Pet Parade on Water Street, the theme for which is “A Night at the Movies.”
20 years ago — 2000
U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., endorses the Republican presidential bid of his former rival, Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
35 years ago — 1985
Two members of the Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department are charged with arson in a blaze at an abandoned sawmill.