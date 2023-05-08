5 years ago — 2018
Billy Noss, an Eau Claire fixture at Carson Park baseball games where he would shag balls hit out of play and at other sporting events, dies at the age of 78.
10 years ago — 2013
Eau Claire Memorial graduate Patrick McLain, a goalkeeper for Chivas USA, prepares for his start in Major League Soccer.
15 years ago — 2008
Chippewa Falls City Council President Dennis Doughty says he would like to see perhaps five of the city’s 30 liquor licenses go to smoke-free establishments.
25 years ago — 1998
Some north side residents criticize a plan to build a 150-foot tower atop Mount Tom.
