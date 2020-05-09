5 years ago — 2015
Mondovi junior Collin Evans, paralyzed in a car accident at age 7, develops into one of the country’s most promising wheelchair basketball players.
10 years ago — 2010
Nineteen days after oil started spewing into the Gulf of Mexico, experts appear to have no certain plan for sealing anytime soon a runaway well 5,000 feet below the gulf’s surface.
20 years ago — 2000
Charter Communications plans to close its Eau Claire office and build a regional headquarters in the Altoona Business Park.
35 years ago — 1985
Larry Schnack is named UW-Eau Claire’s fifth chancellor; he’d been acting chancellor since June.