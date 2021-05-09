5 years ago — 2016
A new monument honoring Hmong soldiers will be added to the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott, acknowledging their sacrifices during the Vietnam War.
10 years ago — 2011
The Chippewa County trial for accused killer William F. Vollbrecht begins.
20 years ago — 2001
The state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approves emergency funding for seasonal waysides.
35 years ago — 1986
The West German and Austrian governments may seek reparations from the Soviet Union because of radiation damage from the Chernobyl disaster.