5 years ago — 2016

A new monument honoring Hmong soldiers will be added to the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott, acknowledging their sacrifices during the Vietnam War.

10 years ago2011

The Chippewa County trial for accused killer William F. Vollbrecht begins.

20 years ago2001

The state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approves emergency funding for seasonal waysides.

35 years ago1986

The West German and Austrian governments may seek reparations from the Soviet Union because of radiation damage from the Chernobyl disaster.