5 years ago — 2017

FBI Director James Comey is fired in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether President Donald Trump‘s campaign had ties to Russia’s meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

10 years ago — 2012

Those behind a Loch Ness Monster sculpture that mysteriously appeared in the Chippewa River come forward; Rich Mickelson, co-owner of Silvermine Stone Co., came up with the idea.

20 years ago — 2002

Friends of a UW-Stout student suspected in a cross-country string of pipe bombings say they noticed profound changes in his mental state in recent years.

35 years ago — 1987

Eau Claire County District Attorney Ruth Bachman and Sheriff Richard Hewitt say their departments’ workloads warrant added staff.