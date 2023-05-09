5 years ago — 2018
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire adds 40 new sculptures that will join 13 pieces that have become part of the city’s permanent collection.
10 years ago — 2013
Chippewa Falls Councilman Brian Flynn will leave his post because additional duties in his job in the health insurance industry will interfere with his ability to serve constituents.
15 years ago — 2008
Owners of TC Teks say the city is unfairly targeting their Barstow Street business by asking them to take down a banner-type sign.
25 years ago — 1998
A 5-year-old boy in Memphis, Tenn., upset after being given a timeout, brings a loaded pistol to school.
