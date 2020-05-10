5 years ago — 2015
A study involving tick collection finds that 46 percent of them at Big Falls County Park were found to carry Lyme disease and 36 percent at Lowes Creek County Park carried the disease.
10 years ago — 2010
Gloria Bloom retires after a 43-year nursing career, with all but two of those years spent at Luther Hospital or Midelfort Clinic.
20 years ago — 2000
Reductions in nearly all types of crimes cause Eau Claire’s crime rate to drop for the third consecutive year.
35 years ago — 1985
Herm Johnson of Eau Claire is in serious but stable condition after crashing during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.