5 years ago — 2016
An ordinance to allow bees to be kept on the property of rural Eau Claire County residents is headed to the full County Board for approval.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire City Council votes to change South Barstow Street and Graham Avenue to two-way traffic — they had been one-way since 1971 — during upcoming street reconstruction projects.
20 years ago — 2001
Five U.S. Senate Democrats vote for a $1.25 trillion, 10-year tax package backed by President George W. Bush.
35 years ago — 1986
A western Wisconsin delegation calls for a state drinking age of 21 to avoid placing their communities on a “blood border” with Minnesota, where the age soon will be 21.