5 years ago — 2017

Sean Kelsey of South St. Paul, Minn., successfully proposes to his girlfriend, Dana Banitt, who teaches in Richfield, Minn., at the finish line of the Eau Claire Marathon.

10 years ago — 2012

Officials rescue a man from the Eau Claire River at the Lake Altoona dam; he’d been trapped for about a half hour after being separated from his kayak.

20 years ago — 2002

Gov. Scott McCallum will seek federal funds to help fight chronic wasting disease in state deer.

35 years ago — 1987

The Blair City Council allows city taverns and liquor stores to be open on Sundays, despite residents having voted against the proposal three times in the past 15 years.