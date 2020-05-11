5 years ago — 2015
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and The Fray in August will headline the annual Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia.
10 years ago — 2010
After discussing the issue for more than an hour, the Eau Claire City Council by an 8-3 vote rejects a proposal to allow backyard chicken coops.
20 years ago — 2000
At an Altoona City Council hearing, residents debate fluoridating the city’s water.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire County Sheriff Larry Jacobson says his department is big enough to meet the county’s needs.