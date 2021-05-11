5 years ago — 2016

Chippewa Falls police Chief Matthew Kelm is sworn in to his new position.

10 years ago — 2011

Augusta school district driver Steve Hass reflects on a fire that destroyed a school bus carrying 13 students earlier in the week. There were no injuries.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson reluctantly resigns as chairman of Amtrak.

35 years ago — 1986

The state Department of Natural Resources says there are no major environmental problems associated with Exxon’s proposed zinc and copper mine near Crandon.