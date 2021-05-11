5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Falls police Chief Matthew Kelm is sworn in to his new position.
10 years ago — 2011
Augusta school district driver Steve Hass reflects on a fire that destroyed a school bus carrying 13 students earlier in the week. There were no injuries.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson reluctantly resigns as chairman of Amtrak.
35 years ago — 1986
The state Department of Natural Resources says there are no major environmental problems associated with Exxon’s proposed zinc and copper mine near Crandon.