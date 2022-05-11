5 years ago — 2017
Regis Catholic Schools launches a fundraising campaign to raise up to $1.5 million in an effort to upgrade its sports complex.
10 years ago — 2012
UW-Eau Claire and Commonweal Development announce a major redevelopment project in downtown Eau Claire that would become known as the Confluence Project.
20 years ago — 2002
A proposal would raise the Eau Claire cash bus fare from 90 cents to $1.
35 years ago — 1987
Dentist Thomas R. Henry is elected president of the Eau Claire City-County Board of Health.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.