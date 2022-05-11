5 years ago — 2017

Regis Catholic Schools launches a fundraising campaign to raise up to $1.5 million in an effort to upgrade its sports complex.

10 years ago — 2012

UW-Eau Claire and Commonweal Development announce a major redevelopment project in downtown Eau Claire that would become known as the Confluence Project.

20 years ago — 2002

A proposal would raise the Eau Claire cash bus fare from 90 cents to $1.

35 years ago — 1987

Dentist Thomas R. Henry is elected president of the Eau Claire City-County Board of Health.