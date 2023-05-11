5 years ago — 2018
Rice Lake native Brandi Hoeft, 20, is part of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier’s likely first all-female catapult crew.
10 years ago — 2013
Woodville-based OEM Fabricators names Patrick Hayes, a UW-River Falls graduate, chief operating officer and Kelly Ingli, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, chief financial officer.
15 years ago — 2008
A surgeon, nurse and pilot are killed when a UW-Madison Hospital Med Flight helicopter crashes in foggy conditions shortly after dropping off a patient in La Crosse.
25 years ago — 1998
Deputy Superintendent Bill Klaus is chosen as Eau Claire’s new school superintendent.
40 years ago — 1983
Wisconsin ranks fifth in the nation in the number of high school students who graduate.
