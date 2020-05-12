5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to sell a building and some land at 97 W. Madison St. to Lazy Monk Brewing, which will allow its owners, Leos and Theresa Frank, to expand their operations.
10 years ago — 2010
Longfellow School kindergarten teacher Jeanne Richie, who dies at age 54, is remembered for her loving patience and dedication to her students.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire Interfaith Hospitality Network will buy a building at 309 E. Lake St. as a permanent homeless shelter.
35 years ago — 1985
Officials dedicate the Wise Nature Center next to the former Eau Claire County Youth Camp outside Fall Creek.