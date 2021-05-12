5 years ago — 2016
Four cities in Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, have the largest middle classes in the country, according to a Pew Research Center report.
10 years ago — 2011
Hundreds gather at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center to greet current and former Green Bay Packers during a Packers Tailgate Tour stop.
20 years ago — 2001
An unscientific poll of Leader-Telegram readers finds that a majority support reinstating the death penalty in the state of Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1986
Now that crews have stopped the white-hot core of the Chernobyl nuclear plant from burning into the earth, the reactor will be sealed in concrete for centuries.