5 years ago — 2016

Four cities in Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, have the largest middle classes in the country, according to a Pew Research Center report.

10 years ago — 2011

Hundreds gather at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center to greet current and former Green Bay Packers during a Packers Tailgate Tour stop.

20 years ago — 2001

An unscientific poll of Leader-Telegram readers finds that a majority support reinstating the death penalty in the state of Wisconsin.

35 years ago — 1986

Now that crews have stopped the white-hot core of the Chernobyl nuclear plant from burning into the earth, the reactor will be sealed in concrete for centuries.