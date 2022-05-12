5 years ago — 2017

Owner Stephen Geitz announces he’ll close the iconic bar and music venue House of Rock, 422 Water St., in late July.

10 years ago — 2012

Local band Kalispell is set to release its first full-length album, “Westbound.”

20 years ago — 2002

State Rep. Larry Balow, D-Eau Claire, predicts state legislative leaders from both parties will have to resign because of an investigation into possible illegal campaigning.

35 years ago — 1987

Gov. Tommy Thompson says he’ll sign a bill raising the state speed limit to 65 mph whether or not it also mandates seat belt use.