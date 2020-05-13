5 years ago — 2015

Two baby bison are born at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls; one is a rare white buffalo.

10 years ago — 2010

Economists think it will take at least five years for the economy to regain the 8.2 million jobs wiped out by the recession.

20 years ago — 2000

Augusta school district officials want to give students an hour off of school each Friday to attend religious classes at area churches.

35 years ago — 1985

Workers strike at Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in Chippewa Falls for the first time in the company’s 118-year history.