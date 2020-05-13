5 years ago — 2015
Two baby bison are born at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls; one is a rare white buffalo.
10 years ago — 2010
Economists think it will take at least five years for the economy to regain the 8.2 million jobs wiped out by the recession.
20 years ago — 2000
Augusta school district officials want to give students an hour off of school each Friday to attend religious classes at area churches.
35 years ago — 1985
Workers strike at Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in Chippewa Falls for the first time in the company’s 118-year history.