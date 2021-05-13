5 years ago — 2016

Action City, an indoor/outdoor amusement park on Eau Claire’s south side, announces a major expansion in 2017.

10 years ago — 2011

Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl announces he won’t seek a fifth term in 2012.

20 years ago — 2001

Evan Zimmerman goes on trial in Eau Claire County Court for the 2000 Eau Claire murder of his former girlfriend, Kathleen Thompson.

35 years ago — 1986

The Department of Natural Resources links water contamination in the town of Hallie to two disposal areas on the National Presto Industries property.