5 years ago — 2016
Action City, an indoor/outdoor amusement park on Eau Claire’s south side, announces a major expansion in 2017.
10 years ago — 2011
Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl announces he won’t seek a fifth term in 2012.
20 years ago — 2001
Evan Zimmerman goes on trial in Eau Claire County Court for the 2000 Eau Claire murder of his former girlfriend, Kathleen Thompson.
35 years ago — 1986
The Department of Natural Resources links water contamination in the town of Hallie to two disposal areas on the National Presto Industries property.