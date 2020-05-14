5 years ago — 2015
Owners Kristi Kimble, Alex Karrer and Rick Payton soon will open The Classic Garage restaurant on Eau Claire’s west side.
10 years ago — 2010
Cheesemakers, doctors, veterinarians and other opponents of legalizing raw milk sales in Wisconsin urge Gov. Jim Doyle to veto a bill that would allow for its sale.
20 years ago — 2000
A survey of Eau Claire school district parents finds 91% percent support full-day kindergarten, which began earlier in the year.
35 years ago — 1985
The state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee endorses a 10% boost to faculty salaries at the UW System’s nondoctoral campuses.