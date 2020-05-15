5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire County Administrative Committee chooses Kathryn Schauf as administrator from a field of three finalists.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Eau Claire faculty will cast ballots to indicate whether they want to be represented by the American Federation of Teachers to exercise their recently granted ability to unionize.
20 years ago — 2000
Forbes magazine lists Eau Claire as the fourth-best small city in the nation in which to do business.
35 years ago — 1985
”Jump River” Rose Wawrzyniak, a Ladysmith tavern keeper famous for driving stock cars, riding bulls and running for Rusk County sheriff, may be the subject of a motion picture.