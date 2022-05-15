5 years ago — 2017
Stanley City Council President Norman Christianson will take over as mayor after Mike Henke abruptly resigns from the position.
10 years ago — 2012
The Eau Claire County Board votes unanimously to amend the county’s nonmetallic mining code to better prepare for the operation of large-scale silica sand mines.
20 years ago — 2002
President George W. Bush was told a month before Sept. 11 that Osama bin Laden‘s terrorist network might hijack American airplanes, the White House says.
35 years ago — 1987
A year after construction began, a ceremony is planned to open the new Barstow Street bridge in downtown Eau Claire.
