5 years ago — 2017

Stanley City Council President Norman Christianson will take over as mayor after Mike Henke abruptly resigns from the position.

10 years ago — 2012

The Eau Claire County Board votes unanimously to amend the county’s nonmetallic mining code to better prepare for the operation of large-scale silica sand mines.

20 years ago — 2002

President George W. Bush was told a month before Sept. 11 that Osama bin Laden‘s terrorist network might hijack American airplanes, the White House says.

35 years ago — 1987

A year after construction began, a ceremony is planned to open the new Barstow Street bridge in downtown Eau Claire.