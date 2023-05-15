5 years ago — 2018
Fourth-grader Savannah Addis, 9, initiates a drive that collects more than 100 toys and books for The Community Table in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2013
Chippewa Falls-based Gordy’s County Market opens its 10th location in the former Kmart building in Rice Lake.
15 years ago — 2008
Eau Claire County ranks 18th among the state’s 72 counties in tourism spending in 2007 at more than $171 million.
25 years ago — 1998
Heavy rain and winds estimated at up to 80 mph cause damage in the area.
