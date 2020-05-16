5 years ago — 2015

Bret Tangley of Eau Claire-based Sterling Water is named president of the Water Quality Association, a national nonprofit based in Lisle, Ill.

10 years ago — 2010

Eau Claire native and Miss Deaf USA Michelle Koplitz, 25, is preparing to complete for the Miss Deaf International title.

20 years ago — 2000

The Eau Claire school district’s naming committee proposes calling Boyd School’s replacement Plank Hill School.

35 years ago — 1985

Leinenkugel Brewing Co. workers sign a three-year contract to end a short-lived strike.