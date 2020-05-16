5 years ago — 2015
Bret Tangley of Eau Claire-based Sterling Water is named president of the Water Quality Association, a national nonprofit based in Lisle, Ill.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire native and Miss Deaf USA Michelle Koplitz, 25, is preparing to complete for the Miss Deaf International title.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire school district’s naming committee proposes calling Boyd School’s replacement Plank Hill School.
35 years ago — 1985
Leinenkugel Brewing Co. workers sign a three-year contract to end a short-lived strike.