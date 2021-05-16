5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire fire Chief Lyle Koerner, who joined the department in 1983, announces he’ll retire in August.
10 years ago — 2011
The United States reaches its $14.3 trillion limit on federal borrowing, leaving Congress 11 weeks to raise the threshold or risk a financial panic or recession.
20 years ago — 2001
A U.S. House committee will get a demonstration of the future of internet music sales: Customers will pay to download just the songs they like rather than buy entire CDs.
35 years ago — 1986
An aide says Gov. Anthony Earl will put legislators’ feet to the fire to raise the drinking age to 21.