5 years ago — 2017
At least one person is killed and an estimated 25 others are injured by a severe storm that included a tornado in Barron County.
10 years ago — 2012
Ladysmith native and UW-Eau Claire graduate Matt Siverling is announced as the new men’s basketball coach for the Blugolds.
20 years ago — 2002
Thirty-two percent of Eau Claire high school seniors in a survey say they smoke monthly, down from 41% in 1999.
35 years ago — 1987
President Ronald Reagan says he didn’t violate a congressional ban on aid to Nicaragua’s Contra rebels, although he doesn’t think the ban applies to him.
