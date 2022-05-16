5 years ago — 2017

At least one person is killed and an estimated 25 others are injured by a severe storm that included a tornado in Barron County.

10 years ago — 2012

Ladysmith native and UW-Eau Claire graduate Matt Siverling is announced as the new men’s basketball coach for the Blugolds.

20 years ago — 2002

Thirty-two percent of Eau Claire high school seniors in a survey say they smoke monthly, down from 41% in 1999.

35 years ago — 1987

President Ronald Reagan says he didn’t violate a congressional ban on aid to Nicaragua’s Contra rebels, although he doesn’t think the ban applies to him.