5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa Valley Bean Co. of Menomonie is recognized by Gov. Scott Walker, receiving one of three Governor’s Export Achievement Awards.
10 years ago — 2010
Local musician Justin Vernon and his brother, Nate, decide not to pursue plans to renovate a vacant Eau Claire building at 2 S. Barstow St. into a music performance center.
20 years ago — 2000
Eau Claire County Board Chairman Howard Ludwigson will run as a Republican against state Rep. Larry Balow, D-Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Jerry Miller of Eau Claire will receive his master’s degree in business administration from UW-Eau Claire the same day his daughter, Marlene, graduates with her bachelor’s degree.