5 years ago — 2016
A $250,000 donation from Xcel Energy will kick off a final push that local officials hope will bring private fundraising for the Confluence Arts Center to a $15 million goal.
10 years ago — 2011
The Bridal Shoppe in Eau Claire announces it will provide free wedding gowns on Armed Forces Day to the first six military brides who visit the business.
20 years ago — 2001
An Eau Claire County jury finds Evan Zimmerman guilty of killing Kathleen Thompson, his former girlfriend; he will appeal.
35 years ago — 1986
Eau Claire County Sheriff Larry Jacobson reports to the Eau Claire County Board that the jail is overcrowded.