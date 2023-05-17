5 years ago — 2018
Glenn St. Arnault, the first manager of the Eau Claire Cavaliers and a legend in the city’s baseball community, dies at the age of 79.
10 years ago — 2013
Visit Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire form a new partnership to boost local tourism.
15 years ago — 2008
The Eau Claire metropolitan area places second only to Logan, Utah, in a recent ranking of the safest places to live in the United States.
25 years ago — 1998
Two winning $100,000 Powerball tickets are sold at a store on Hastings Way in Eau Claire.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.