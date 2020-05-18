5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken, 67, and his 64-year-old former office manager, Kay Onarheim, each are charged with 11 felony counts of theft from a business setting over $10,000 and three felony counts of misconduct in office.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire grocery stores are donating an average of 1,500 pounds a day of fresh produce, baked goods and other outdated or damaged food items to the St. Francis Food Pantry.
20 years ago — 2000
Space shuttle Atlantis blasts off; among its astronauts is Jeff Williams, a native of the Sawyer County village of Winter.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. government launches Radio Marti, a radio station aimed at communist Cuba.